Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 10:54 IST

Yahasvi Jaiswal is in Top Gear! Hits maiden double ton in Test cricket Against England

In only his sixth Test, the 22-year-old's remarkable knock propelled India to 375 for 7 after 102 overs. Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian to reach a double century in Test cricket.

Press Trust Of India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden double ton on the second day of the second Test against England here on Saturday. Playing only his sixth Test, the 22-year-old's sensational knock took India to 375 for 7 in 102 overs.

Jaiswal, thus, became the third youngest Indian to score a double hundred in Test cricket. He hit 18 fours and seven sixes en route the double century.

Vinod Kambli holds the distinction of being the youngest Indian to score a double century against England at the age of 21 years and 335 days back in 1993.

The record for the second youngest Indian double centurion in Test is also held by Kambi, who scored his second successive double ton against Zimbabwe at the age 21 years and 355 days.

Before Kambli, the record was held by Sumil Gavaskar who scored his maiden ton in West Indies back in 1971.

Jaiswal had scored 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year.

He had scored 80 in the series opener in Hyderabad, which India lost by 28 runs.

Resuming his innings at 179, Jaiswal added another 28 runs on the second day with fellow overnight batter Ravichandran Ashwin (20), who was dismissed by James Anderson.

Jaiswal reached the milestone with a six and a four off Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

India had posted 336 for 6 on day 1.

The hosts are trailing 0-1 in the ongoing five-match series. 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:39 IST

