TRENDING /
Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks captain Rohit Sharma's long-standing record during 2nd Test against England

India vs England: Yashasvi Jaiswal finished Day 1 of the second Test match with a score of 179 runs off 257 balls. His knock included 17 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Vishal Tiwari
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma | Image:BCCI/JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant century in the second Test match against England on Friday. The 22-year-old helped India post 336/6 in 93 overs on Day 1 of the Visakhapatnam Test. He finished the day with an unbeaten score of 179 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin at the other end. 

3 things you need to know

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal took 151 balls to complete his second century in Tests
  • The 22-year-old finished the at score of 179 off 257 balls
  • With his century, Jaiswal broke his captain Rohit Sharma's record

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks Rohit Sharma's long-standing record

Yashasvi Jaiswal broke a long-standing record of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as he smashed his second Test century for the country. Jaiswal became the batter with the highest Day 1 individual score in Tests in India, surpassing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the process. 

Jaiswal's 179-run knock helped him break Rohit Sharma's record of 161 runs, which he made against England in 2021. Virat Kohli held the record before Rohit Sharma after he had scored 156 not-out against Sri Lanka in 2017. Murali Vijay's 155 run-knock against the same opponent in 2017 is at number four position on the list.  

After electing to bat first, India scored 336/6 in 93 overs with Jaiswal doing the bulk of the work. he formed crucial partnerships with Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Axar Patel, and KS Bharat. Jaiswal saw all of these batsmen lose their wickets and go back to the pavilion. 

Jaiswal was batting with Ravichandran Ashwin when the umpires called it a day. He and Ashwin will resume the batting for India on Day 2 of the second Test match. England are currently 1-0 ahead in the five-match series thanks to their 28-run victory in the Hyderabad Test.  

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 17:25 IST

