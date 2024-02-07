Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal clinches maiden double 100 with composure, sealing it with a 6 and 4 vs ENG-WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal makes history as the third-youngest Indian to achieve a double century in Test cricket in the IND vs ENG match in Vizag.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Day 2 of the second Test between India and England concluded with the Indians scoring a formidable 396 in 112 overs for their first innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the most impressive performance, putting on a show of incredible fortitude and talent to score an incredible 209 runs off 290 balls, including 7 sixes and 19 fours. His magnificent innings put India in a strong position. James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir of England both took significant wickets, but India's enormous score gives them the upper hand in the contest as they trail the 5-match series by 1-0.  

3 things you need to know 

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible 209 runs in 290 balls 
  • Jaiswal scored a six and a four to complete his 200 against England 
  • India’s first innings ended with a score of 396 runs 

Also Read: Jaiswal hits maiden double ton in Test cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his double century in style!

On Saturday, February 3, in the current 2nd Test match against England in Vizag, young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an incredible double hundred in a brilliant demonstration of ability and poise. Jaiswal achieved this noteworthy milestone with two outstanding strokes. At the end of play on the first day, he was still undefeated at 179.

With steely nerves, the 22-year-old blasted Shoaib Bashir for a thunderous six and a boundary behind square leg to record his first double hundred. Jaiswal had demonstrated his aggressive yet methodical approach by hitting a variety of boundaries and sixes to achieve his 50, 100, and 150 milestones earlier in his innings.

Also Read: Shoaib Bashir reflects on dismissing Rohit Sharma in his 1st ever Test

Jaiswal is now the third-youngest Indian batsman to score a double century in Test cricket; only Vinod Kambli and Sunil Gavaskar have done it at a younger age. This is an incredible accomplishment. He also made history against England by being the first left-handed opener from India to reach two hundred and fifty.

Since making his debut in 2023 during India's tour of the West Indies, Jaiswal, who is currently in his sixth Test match, has already had a big influence at the top of the order. After scoring 171 runs in his opening match, he firmly established himself.

With Jaiswal's assistance, India managed to score a respectable 396 runs in their opening innings of the 2nd Test. With the exception of his outstanding effort, no other Indian player scored more than fifty runs during the innings. With 34 runs off 46 balls, Shubman Gill became the team's second-highest scorer. 

England's bowling attack, spearheaded by James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed, demonstrated their tenacity on the pitch by taking three wickets apiece during India's opening innings in Vizag.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

