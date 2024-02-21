Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 17:33 IST

Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a GIANT LEAP in ICC rankings following SPECTACULAR show in IND vs ENG series

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday broke into the top-20 of the ICC Test Rankings, rising 14 spots to 15th in the batting charts after scoring back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing series against England.

Press Trust Of India
yashasvi jaiswal
yashasvi jaiswal | Image:bcci
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Wednesday broke into the top-20 of the ICC Test Rankings, rising 14 spots to 15th in the batting charts after scoring back-to-back double centuries in the ongoing series against England.

The 22-year-old left-hander joined a select band of seven cricketers to score double centuries in two consecutive Tests including two Indians -- Vinod Kambli and Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

Jaiswal scored 209 in India's first innings in the second Test at Visakhapatnam and then hit unbeaten 214 runs in the second essay at Rajkot to contribute in the home team's massive 434-run victory over England that took them 2-1 up in the series.

Ravindra Jadeja, who was the player-of-the-match in Rajkot, also climbed up in the batting rankings from 41st to 34th position after his knock of 112 in the first innings, the ICC said in a statement.

Advertisement

He also returned with a seven-wicket match haul that lifted him three places to sixth in the bowling rankings. Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who entered the elite 500 Test wicket club at Rajkot, climbed a rung to the second position behind pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja and Ashwin continued to hold on to the first two spots in the Test all-rounders rankings. Jadeja consolidated his position among the all-rounders, going from 416 to a career-best 469 rating points.

Advertisement

India captain Rohit Sharma moved up one spot to 12th in the batting list after scoring 131 in the first innings at Rajkot, while Shubman Gill (91) progressed three places to 35th after coming close to a century in the second innings.

Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel also entered the rankings in 75th and 100th positions, respectively.

Advertisement

Star batter Virat Kohli, who is not playing in the series due to personal reasons, remains the only Indian in top-10 batters' chart at the seventh spot.

For England, opener Ben Duckett's quickfire 153 in the first innings lifted him 12 places to 13th.

Advertisement

New Zealand's Kane Wiliamson strengthened his position at the top of the batting rankings after notching a century against South Africa, his seventh in seven Tests, joining Aravinda de Silva, Mohammad Yousuf and Clyde Walcott as the only players to have achieved the unique feat.

He is followed by Steve Smith and Daryl Mitchell. 

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

43 minutes ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

an hour ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

an hour ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

an hour ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

19 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

19 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

19 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

19 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

19 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ayushmann, Bhumi Glam Up In Inside Photo From Rakul-Jackky's Sangeet

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. The Office Actor Ewen MacIntosh Aka Big Keith Dies At 50

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. TANCET 2024 admit card to be released at 3.30 pm today

    Education14 minutes ago

  4. Coal likely to exceed capex target for FY23-24

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Fighter Crosses ₹350 Crore Mark - Week-wise Collection of Hrithik's Film

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo