Published 00:07 IST, July 14th 2024

'We Are Trying...' Yashasvi Jaiswal On His And Shubman Gill's Comparison With Rohit And Virat

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have done "incredible things" for the Indian team, and Yashasvi Jaiswal doesn't want him or his opening partner Shubman Gill to face the burden of expectations so early in their careers.