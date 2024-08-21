Published 15:08 IST, August 21st 2024
You can pull yourself out of hole like I did: Uthappa offers hope after Thorpe's untimely death
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has once again felt the urgent need to speak about his battle with depression following the untimely death of ex-England batter Graham Thorpe, who committed suicide earlier this month.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Graham Thorpe leaves his legacy behind as the England legend demises at 55 | Image: X/@ECB_cricket
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
15:08 IST, August 21st 2024