Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India on Day 2 of the 2nd India vs England Test. The pacer picked up six wickets and left England in a spot of bother. Courtesy of his exceptional- 6 for 45- spell, India have taken a significant 143-run lead over the visitors.

India concluded Day 2 at 28/0. Earlier, England were restricted at 253, which was a follow-up to India's first-innings score of 396. Following the culmination of Day 2, Jasprit Bumrah laid out his thoughts on his magical spell. He credited his success to the reverse swing he fetched during the day.

"In first class cricket, if you want to take wickets in India, you have to learn to bowl reverse swing. Probably, I learned to bowl reverse swing before the conventional swing because you play a lot of cricket on slow wickets," said Bumrah.



"So you understand what you have to do over here. You have to find a way, what are the areas that you have to hit. So, yeah, in the nets, you practice all of those skills and try and execute (to get wickets)." On his thought process before bamboozling Pope, Bumrah said: “At that time, the ball was relatively hard. So yes, there was some reverse swing. In reverse swing, you don't have to bowl magical deliveries every ball.

“So I had bowled a few away going deliveries and then there was a thought going on in my head that what do I bowl? I should bowl a length delivery coming in or should I go for a yorker? But I had not bowled a yorker till then. I thought okay might as well take a chance with that and it did swing a lot. The execution was good, very happy with that.” The away swingers worked against Root and Bairstow, who were anticipating the ball to come back in. Bumrah doesn't like to rate his performances but considering the stage of the game, both those wickets were extremely important.



"I'm still playing, so hopefully more deliveries will come in my way. That phase was very important. To get Root and Pope at that time was very important for us because you understand that wicket does not do a lot and the wicket was a little on the slower side," he said.

"We know he is a dangerous batsman at that moment when he bats with the lower-order as he bats with freedom and takes lot of chances," said Bumrah.

"Test cricket teaches you patience, isn't' it? When you try and bowl magical deliveries now and then, it doesn't work. Even if you have everything you don't need to use everything at one particular time.

"You understand what is working today and what is the need of the hour. Try to focus on the now. Earlier, if I have thought about taking six wickets, it has never worked for me. I have a lot of deliveries and you can confuse yourself. You need to shut that noise and focus on the next ball," he added.

