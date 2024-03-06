Advertisement

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah put light on one of the less-mentioned challenges that a Pakistan player faces. Shah, who sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023, went on to miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, owing to that.

Naseem Shah puts forth the biggest fear in a PAK player

Shah made it known that a Pakistan player hesitates asking for rest, fearing that it could put their position in jeopardy. During a chat with CricWick, Shah made his grievances clear.

"Unfortunately, it is a bit different in Pakistan. Whenever a player comes from outside, is not a part of the playing eleven, and performs well in a match, even our main bowlers get worried thinking whether they will be able to play to the next game or now. There’s a fear and because of that, the bowlers don’t rest. When you rest, sometimes you end up resting in peace," said Naseem.

Pakistan have struggled without Naseem, failing to qualify for the Asia Cup final and the World Cup semi-finals.

Following the World Cup, the Asian side suffered a humbling 0-3 series sweep in Australia and a 1-4 loss in the T20Is in New Zealand. In his short career, the teenager has already impressed, taking 98 wickets across formats in 50 games.

Naseem Shah has recovered from the injury and is thriving for Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL. The pacer has so far played 6 matches and has snared away with 8 dismissals.