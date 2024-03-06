×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

'You end up resting in peace': Naseem Shah puts forward Pakistan players' reverberating fear

Naseem Shah highlights an aspect that leaves a sense of hesitancy in a Pakistan player. Read on to know what Naseem Shah said.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Naseem Shah
Naseem Shah | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah put light on one of the less-mentioned challenges that a Pakistan player faces. Shah, who sustained a shoulder injury during the Asia Cup 2023, went on to miss the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, owing to that.

Also Read | Smriti Mandhana gives Deepti Sharma a taste of her own medicine

Advertisement

Naseem Shah puts forth the biggest fear in a PAK player

Shah made it known that a Pakistan player hesitates asking for rest, fearing that it could put their position in jeopardy. During a chat with CricWick, Shah made his grievances clear.

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, it is a bit different in Pakistan. Whenever a player comes from outside, is not a part of the playing eleven, and performs well in a match, even our main bowlers get worried thinking whether they will be able to play to the next game or now. There’s a fear and because of that, the bowlers don’t rest. When you rest, sometimes you end up resting in peace," said Naseem.

Pakistan have struggled without Naseem, failing to qualify for the Asia Cup final and the World Cup semi-finals.

Advertisement

Following the World Cup, the Asian side suffered a humbling 0-3 series sweep in Australia and a 1-4 loss in the T20Is in New Zealand. In his short career, the teenager has already impressed, taking 98 wickets across formats in 50 games.

Naseem Shah has recovered from the injury and is thriving for Islamabad United in the ongoing PSL. The pacer has so far played 6 matches and has snared away with 8 dismissals.  

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KCR Announces BRS-BSP Alliance, Discussions on Seat-sharing Formula Soon

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  2. Diphu Nihang, Shillong Labet clinch top honours in NE 3X3 Basketball

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Bastar The Naxal Story Producer Talks In Detail About Motive Of The Film

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo