Updated January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

‘You trust someone until...’- Simon Doull supports Rohit Sharma's reaction to Shubman Gill's mix-up

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull made a huge statement about Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's mix-up that led to India losing a wicket against Afghanistan.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill | Image:JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
India clinched a six-wicket victory with 15 balls remaining in the first T20I against Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi's 42, along with contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai and Ibrahim Zadran, helped Afghanistan set a 159-run target. Shivam Dube's stellar all-round display, claiming 1/9 and scoring an unbeaten 60 off 40, propelled India to a successful chase. Mujeeb Ur Rahman stood out for Afghanistan with 2/21. Jitesh Sharma and Tilak Varma also made significant contributions for India. Dube's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match award. The match took place at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, resulting in India taking a 1-0 series lead. 

3 things you need to know

  • India beat Afghanistan by 6 wickets and 15 balls to spare 
  • Shivam Dube was named the Player of the Match 
  • India leads the T20I series by 1-0

Also Read: Furious Rohit Sharma shouts at Shubman Gill after he gets runout

Simon Doull made a huge statement regarding Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's mix-up

Former New Zealand bowler Simon Doull has shown support for the Indian captain Rohit Sharma's comments criticising Shubman Gill after the latter was run out for a two-ball duck in the opening Twenty20 International against Afghanistan.

After a 14-month absence, Rohit made his T20I return for India, playing the opening ball of the team's run chase to mid-off and starting a single. Sadly, Gill was taken off guard, which led to both players finishing at the same end and Rohit giving away a wicket. As he headed back to the pavilion, Rohit became irate at Gill because of the run-out.

Later in the Indian innings, Doull commented on the run-out incident and offered his support to Rohit, who was clearly frustrated. Simon Doull said:

"Batting in partnerships is all about trust. And you trust someone until they misuse that trust. Shubman Gill trusts Rohit Sharma first and foremost, and doesn't turn around to look where the ball has gone. He (Rohit) makes it home comfortably. And that's the problem here. Rohit has called yes. Way before that, and he (Gill) should have gone. And he's telling him now. Can't repeat what he said because it's not very nice. But Rohit Sharma is absolutely spot on and in the right,"

Also Read: AB de Villiers gives his verdict on Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma's future

Despite displaying some eye-catching strokes, Gill couldn't prolong his batting for long and was removed for 23 off 12 deliveries. Team India, on the other hand, had little trouble chasing Afghanistan's score of 158, eventually clinching a 1-0 lead with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. India will play their 2nd T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14, 2023, at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

