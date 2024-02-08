English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

'You will have to take advantage': Gavaskar has a colossal take over Rohit & Kohli for T20 World Cup

Indian Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has opened up on the chances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli making it into the T20 World Cup squad for Team India.

Pavitra Shome
Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli
Sunil Gavaskar looks on (left) and Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli interact ahead of a match | Image: PTI/AP
After the ODI World Cup heartbreak, all eyes will look forward to the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and US. The Indian Cricket team, while recovering from the CWC 2023 heartbreak, will be determined to end their ICC title drought. To select the best squad, the BCCI selectors would have to make amends and even take hard calls to end the losing spell. Ahead of the T20 majors, Sunil Gavaskar gave his verdict on the team's globally acclaimed cricketers.

3 things you need to know

  • Team India is reportedly pitted against Pakistan, USA, Ireland, and Canada 
  • India will have four matches in the group stage
  • All Group A matches will take place in the US 

Also Read: MS Dhoni is back! Thala returns to action at the training nets ahead of the IPL 2024 season - WATCH

Sunil Gavaskar's big statement for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will return to the T20I format and will be a part of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan, with the first match taking place in Mohali. Their availability will imply that both superstars have made themselves available for the T20 World Cup selection. Former India batter Sunik Gavaskar has kept his thoughts for Rohit and Kohli's stance in the T20 World Cup, saying that their performance in T20Is and IPL will speak for themself. While speaking to Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"I feel the IPL form will be crucial because that will be the current form. The Afghanistan series is in January. The World Cup is in June. So whoever has good form in March, April and May should be given consideration first, that performance should be given consideration. Along with that, I will also say that even if Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have an ordinary IPL, but they score runs there, you cannot score runs in every match, but suppose they make good contributions in five out of 14 matches, you will have to take advantage of their experience, and you can probably pick them in the team."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bump gloves during a match | Image: AP 

Also Read: 'He is a fine player but there are a lot of others': Dravid lifts lid on why India star was dropped

Virat Kohli will miss out on the first T20I match against Afghanistan, and Coach Rahul Dravid has cited personal reasons for doing so. Rohit Sharma and Kohli's performance will be scrutinized thoroughly by the selectors as they move towards the T20 World Cup.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 09:14 IST

