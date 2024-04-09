Advertisement

The Indian Premier League has been established as a shortcut to the international dais. Over the years several domestic players have made it to the India cut after performing exceptionally well in the IPL. The process is set to continue as another revelation has started to knock on doors and has started to receive the backing as well.

Mayank Yadav backed to enter the T20 World Cup dialogue

LSG's express pacer Mayank Yadav is making rumblings with his serious pace. The bowler has rolled the eyeballs of the cricket fraternity with his ability to bowl consistently at speeds of 150 kmph and beyond in IPL 2024. Considering, India are in dire need of a fast bowler and with the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, Yadav could enter the scheme of things. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad suggests Mayank Yadav could make his way into the T20 side.

"Had it been some other format, probably I would have thought differently. I would have taken a call only after watching him for a couple of bilateral series. But IPL is in itself a mega platform where you can showcase your talent because every game involves pressure. Mayank is someone who has shown he can absorb pressure and bowl consistently at a good line and has already troubled the best of the lot with his pace," Prasad told RevSportz.

Mayank Yadav could fill the shoes of Shami in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

According to Prasad, Mayank Yadav could complement Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in the World Cup by filling the void of Mohammed Shami.

“If they are not able to bring the bat down against the pace he has been generating I think he will be handy. And looking at the Indian bowling, especially with Shami now being ruled out, the selectors must be looking for a third seamer after Bumrah and Siraj. Someone with that kind of pace and accuracy deserves a place in the T20 World Cup squad.”

