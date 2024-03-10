×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

World Cup-winning cricketer Yusuf Pathan to fight Lok Sabha elections with Mamata Banerjee's TMC

Yusuf Pathan has a longstanding association with West Bengal dating back to his days as a prominent cricketer. He was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
yusuf pathan to contest election
Yusuf Pathan | Image:pti
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yusuf Pathan, the cricketer, has been named as the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) candidate for the Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency, as per the candidate list unveiled by Mamata Banerjee's party for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. Berhampore is traditionally held by the Indian National Congress (INC) leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is expected to contest again. 

Also Read: India jump to No.1 in Test rankings, now reign supreme in all three formats

Yusuf Pathan to fight Lok Sabha elections

Yusuf Pathan's entry into AITC, also known as TMC in West Bengal, on March 10 sets the stage for a potentially intense battle against Adhir Chowdhury, the leader of INC in Lok Sabha.

Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's nephew, will contest from Diamond Harbour on the TMC ticket, while former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan will vie for the Behrampore seat, posing a challenge to Congress heavyweight Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Yusuf Pathan has a longstanding association with West Bengal dating back to his days as a prominent cricketer. His ties with the region were solidified during his tenure with the Kolkata Knight Riders, a prominent Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. Pathan played a pivotal role in the team's successes, particularly in their title victories in 2012 and 2014. 

As a key member of the squad, his contributions were instrumental in securing victories for the Kolkata Knight Riders, further endearing him to fans in West Bengal. He was also part of the Indian World Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2011. He won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Pathan then won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, which was played in front of home fans.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid disagrees with Jay Shah and BCCI's new 'incentive scheme' for Test players

Yusuf Pathan's younger brother Irfan Pathan took to social media to back his candidature. “Your patience, kindness, help to the needy and service to people even without an official position can be easily noticed. I am confident that once you step into a political role, you will truly make a difference in the daily lives of people,” Irfan wrote. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

