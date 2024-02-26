Advertisement

Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle Set to Grace World Championship of Legends with Cricketing Brilliance

In a momentous development, Toyam Sports Limited (TSL), a leading sports entity listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, formally declares its strategic partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL). Facilitated by its subsidiary, Pacific Star Sports (PSS), this alliance highlights the participation of esteemed cricketing legends such as Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen. This collaboration signifies a significant milestone in the progression of global sports entertainment, as it assembles a distinguished array of cricketing excellence.

Advertisement



WCL, a brainchild of Zabawa Entertainment, renowned for its prowess in Bollywood film and music production, will witness the convergence of cricketing titans from across the globe. With luminaries like Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, Shahid Afridi, and Chris Gayle at the helm, alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn as a co-owner, the league is set to captivate audiences worldwide.

Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Indian cricketer, boldly asserted his anticipation for the World Championship of Legends, declaring, "I am thrilled to reignite my passion on the cricket field and demonstrate my mastery once again. This is an opportunity for us former players to reclaim our dominance and captivate fans with our prowess."



Kevin Pietersen, the renowned cricketing figure, echoed Yuvraj Singh's sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership and his participation in the World Championship of Legends. Pietersen stated, "I am honored to be part of this groundbreaking partnership between Toyam Sports Limited and the World Championship of Legends. It's an exciting opportunity to showcase the enduring passion for cricket and to collaborate with fellow legends in delivering an unforgettable experience for fans worldwide."

Advertisement



Mohamedali Budhwani, CMD and Chairman of Toyam Sports Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our partnership with the World Championship of Legends (WCL) marks a momentous occasion for Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports. Witnessing icons like Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen return to the field is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sporting excellence."

Harshit Tomar, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, conveyed enthusiasm about partnering with Toyam Sports Limited and Pacific Star Sports, a prominent Indian sports company actively involved in promoting cricket, tennis, and mixed martial arts on a global scale. He added that ITW Mena, lead by Vivek Chandra, is a prominent company in the sports field, and he’s really thankful for their support.

He believes it’ll be a fruitful partnership.



The World Championship of Legends (WCL), endorsed by the prestigious England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), is poised to deliver an electrifying T20 cricket extravaganza at Edgbaston, United Kingdom, from July 3 to July 13, 2024. Among the illustrious lineup of cricketing legends gracing the event are the iconic figures Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen, promising an unparalleled feast of athleticism and nostalgia.