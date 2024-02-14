English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

Yuvraj Singh RETURNS to field, to CAPTAIN team comprising of Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard

Yuvraj Singh will lead the team comprising the likes of Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah and Matheesha Pathirana.

Republic Sports Desk
Yuvraj Singh to captain Babar Azam in T20 tournament
Yuvraj Singh to captain Babar Azam in T20 tournament | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
One of Indian cricket's biggest match-winners Yuvraj Singh is set to make his return to the cricket ground as he gears up to lead a team comprising of established international stars. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was named New York Superstar Strikers captain and icon player for the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy (LCT) Season 2.

"Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament," the franchise said in a statement.

Yuvraj will lead the team comprising the likes of Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Kieron Pollard, Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

The tournament, to be played in a 90-ball format, will be held in Kandy, Sri Lanka from March 7-18.

The first season, played in the 20-over format, was held in Ghaziabad from March 22 to 30 last year. Indore Knights and Guwahati Avengers were declared joint winners of the inaugural season after the final was washed out. In the LCT90BALLS format, five bowlers of each team can bowl three overs. The captain of the bowling team can select one bowler to bowl four overs by the 60th ball. 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 14:22 IST

