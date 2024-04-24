Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketing hero from India and man affectionately referred to as the "God of cricket," is 51 on April 24. His remarkable debut against Pakistan in 1989 set the stage for a long career. Tendulkar began an incredible journey when, at the age of 16, he became the youngest Indian cricket player to appear in an international match.

After that crucial event, Tendulkar's career took off, shattering batting records with an unmatched level of skill. Being the first cricket player to reach 100 international hundreds is only one of his many remarkable accomplishments; it's a testimonial to his extraordinary talent and commitment to the game.

Sachin Tendulkar's impact was international, garnering recognition from cricket luminaries such as Sir Don Bradman, who compared Tendulkar's batting ability to his own. Tendulkar's stats, which include 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 runs in ODIs, tell eloquently about his supremacy on the pitch.

The pinnacle of Tendulkar's career was reached in 2011 when, with MS Dhoni at his captaincy, he fulfilled his long-held aim of winning the World Cup. Along the way, he witnessed the transfer of the torch to the next generation, symbolised by Virat Kohli.

After retiring from ODI cricket in 2012 and saying goodbye to the sport in all its forms following his 200th Test match in November of 2013, Tendulkar made a lasting impression on the cricket community. He accumulated an incredible 34,357 runs in 664 international outings, stunning viewers with his unmatched talent and unwavering love for the game.

Cricket world wishes Sachin Tendulkar on his 51st Birthday

Happy birthday paaji! 🎉 From smashing bowlers on the field to smashing life goals, you're the reason I learned to aim higher in life (and sometimes on the field too 🤪) Here's wishing you loads of love, good health and happiness always 🤗❤️@sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/t6qFKgKJmZ — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) Happy Birthday Paji, @sachin_rt ! 🎉 Your legendary career has inspired millions and your grace both on and off the field continues to set the bar. Wishing you health, happiness, and a year as splendid as your cover drives! 🏏 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/PY3uDTtrAR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) Many happy returns of the day paaji! Wishing you good health and happiness.



“जिस प्रकार सच कभी छुपता नहीं है,

ठीक वेसे ही आपकी चमक आने वाली पीढ़ियों को सदैव दिशा दिखाती रहेगी।”@sachin_rt #hbd pic.twitter.com/5CKD0VvKvU — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) Happy Birthday dearest @sachin_rt paaji! You are the reason why I took up the sport. Thank you for being an inspiration 🎂 Looking forward to some golf course partnerships soon 🤝 #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/k4sHWJRPGa — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) Happy Birthday to the legend of cricket @sachin_rt as he turns 51 today! He has inspired millions worldwide with his heroics with the bat and immaculate display of character both on and off the field. Warmest wishes to the Master Blaster! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tf9ZsDu7kV — Jay Shah (@JayShah) Happy सचिन रमेश तेंडुलकर day! 💙



Paltan, join us in wishing the Master Blaster as he turns 51 🎉#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/SevRUUm5G4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) One Man - Countless Memories 🫶🤩



Here’s wishing the legend, our Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, a very Happy Birthday 🎂✨#MCA #Mumbai #Cricket #BCCI #Wankhede #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar | @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/26qs0RzFxt — Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) (@MumbaiCricAssoc) Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar! 🙌 🏏



RCB cricketers wish Sachin on his birthday and share their favourite memories with one of India’s finest cricketing icons, on @bigbasket_com presents Bold Diaries! 😇#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/6R7aMzis4n — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) On his 51st birthday, sit back and enjoy some Sachin Tendulkar goodness! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/nMRpzEBK5X — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) Many happy returns of the day @sachin_rt! May god bless you with a long and healthy life! pic.twitter.com/Wb70F2sZrR — Gautam Gambhir (Modi Ka Parivar) (@GautamGambhir)

The cricketing world came together in a heartwarming display of camaraderie and respect as luminaries like Yuvraj Singh and Jai Shah, along with numerous others, extended heartfelt birthday greetings to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on his 51st birthday. The outpouring of well-wishes underscored Tendulkar's enduring impact on the sport and beyond.