TRENDING /
Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:46 IST

'Not because of performance but just that the other guy...': Imran Tahir on why Chahal gets snubbed

Yuzvendra Chahal is still one of the best wrist spinners in world cricket but will have to wait for his opportunity as Kuldeep Yadav is an improved white ball e

Republic Sports Desk
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal | Image:AP
Despite being one of the premier spinners in world cricket, Yuzvendra Chahal has seen himself go in and out of the Indian team in limited-overs cricket. Chahal has constantly shown his ability to pick wickets for India in the middle overs and even formed a lethal partnership with Kuldeep Yadav before the 2019 ODI World Cup. However, things have gone downhill for the spinner since as he has never been able to nail a regular spot in the side. Chahal was selected for T20 World Cup 2022 but did not play a single match. He was dropped from the side for the T20 World Cup 2021 and ODI World Cup 2023. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has become India's go-to spinner in limited-overs cricket and was a top player in the ODI WC.

3 things you need to know

  • Chahal is currently out of favour as he wasn't selected for last year’s ODI World Cup in India
  • Chahal is unlikely to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 WC 
  • India have preferred Kuldeep Yadav over Yuzvendra Chahal

Why is Yuzvendra Chahal getting constantly snubbed by Team India?

33-year-old Chahal remains a fan-favourite and many feel he has been unjustly treated by the team management. Many former players like Harbhajan Singh have called Indian team management to give Chahal a fair run in the side. However, the chances of that happening remain slim. Despite that, former South Africa spinner reckons that Chahal is still one of the best wrist spinners in world cricket, competing with Adam Zampa, Kuldeep and Tabraiz Shamsi. Tahir also talked about Chahal's chances of returning to the Indian team and explained he might have to wait for his turn despite being a proven performer.

Tahir felt left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep was able to grab the opportunities that came along his way. Chahal, one of the finest leg-break bowlers, is currently out of favour as he wasn't selected for last year’s ODI World Cup in India and is unlikely to make it to the Indian squad for the T20 WC in the West Indies and the USA in June.

So, what does Chahal need to do? “I don't think Yuzi was dropped because he wasn't performing. He was bowling really well but it was just that Kuldeep was bowling really well and he went a step forward and formed this combination with Ravindra Jadeja,” Tahir told PTI during a select interaction.

“I believe he is one of the best leg-spinners in world cricket and would need to wait for his chance. So, it's not because of his performance but just that the other guy has grabbed his opportunity. I have no doubt he will bounce back,” Tahir, who took nearly 300 international wickets across formats for South Africa with his leg-spin, opined.

Tahir believes that if he had to choose top two wrist spinners in the world, then it would be Kuldeep and his former Proteas teammate Tabraiz Shamsi.

“I think Kuldeep…what he had achieved last year and what he was before even though he was good before, I appreciate being a spinner.

I am also a big fan of Chahal but across the globe Zampa also did well and there is Tabraiz Shamsi, he has not got consistent opportunities.

“If he gets opportunities then I think he will do a lot of good things. So, I think Kuldeep and Shamsi will be my picks,” he assessed.

44-year-old Tahir to play for Johannesburg Super Kings in SA20

At 44, Tahir will be the oldest active player who is plying his trade in T20 leagues and will play for Johannesburg Super Kings again in the second edition of SA20.

“Expectation is to win. It is as simple as that. I think we came in early and would like to see the work we put in the nets and stuff. We like to see that in games,” he said.

Playing under Faf du Plessis is also an advantage as they both share a fabulous relationship and understand the chemistry that a captain and his strike bowler shares.

“Obviously, he (Faf) is a wonderful player and leads from the front and he is always there to help and we have a very good relationship and I played First-Class cricket here and for SA alongside him and many other competitions.” “Faf is a very easy guy to approach and you can always share your feedback even if it's different from what he is thinking. He is always there to help. Last played with him for CSK. Looking forward to that,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:31 IST

