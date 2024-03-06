Advertisement

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a magical spell for Income Tax to help thrash Canara Bank by a massive 135 runs in the DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil University Ground on Tuesday.

After being asked to bat, Income Tax was well served by a 96 run stand for the second wicket between Vishant More (61: 28b, 8x4, 3x6) and Sheldon Jackson (32). Later, skipper Mahipal Lomror played a brisk knock of 49 off just 21 balls with five sixes and two boundaries. Towards the end Sumit Kumar played a fine unbeaten knock of 53 off 18 balls with four boundaries and five sixes. Income Tax ended at 244 for five in 20 overs.

Advertisement

In their response Canara Bank innings folded without a fight as they were shot out for a mere 109 in 16 overs. The star with the ball was Chahal (4-22), Pradipta Pramanik (2-24) and Sumit Kumar (2-13).

At the DY Patil Stadium, Reliance 1 posted 187 for six in their 20 overs against Jain Irrigation. The key contributors with the bat were Naman Dhir (55: 33b, 8x4, 1x6) and Tilak Verma (40). For Jain the best bowlers were Arshad Khan (2-27) and Mayank Yadav (2-45).

Advertisement

In their response Jain lost wickets at regular intervals. Towards the end Suraj Shinde (30 n.o.) and Arshad Khan (40 n.o.) shared an unbroken 53 run ninth wicket stand. In the end Jain needed six off the final ball, but could not manage it as they lost by five runs. Jain ended on 182 for eight in their 20 overs. The best bowlers for Reliance 1 were Naman Dhir (2-26), Dev Lakra (2-12) and skipper Piyush Chawla (2-41).

BRIEF SCORES

Advertisement

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group A: Reliance 1 187-6 in 20 overs (Naman Dhir 55, Tilak Verma 40, Shwalik Sharma 30; Arshad Khan 2-27, Mayank Yadav 2-45) bt Jain irrigation 182-8 in 20 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 36, Suraj Shinde 30 n.o., Arshad Khan 40 n.o.; Naman Dhir 2-26, Piyush Chawla 2-41, Dev Lakra 2-12)-by 5 runs

Advertisement

At DY Patil University Ground

11 am: Group C: Income Tax 244-5 in 20 overs (Vishant More 61, Mahipal Lomror 49, Sheldon Jackson 32) bt Canara Bank 109 in 16.1 overs (Prerak Mankad 24; Yuzvendra Chahal 4-22, Pradipta Pramanik 2-24, Sumit Kumar 2-13)-by 135 runs