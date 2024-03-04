Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Yuzvendra Chahal turns artist, designs Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2024 jersey but fails to impress- WATCH

Rajasthan Royals puts the onus of designing the official matchday jersey on Yuzvendra Chahal. Know what happened after after as RR has released a clip.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal | Image:RR/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amid all the noise on social media, Yuzvendra Chahal has adapted to new creative ways for his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. The leg-spinner, who is known to design crafty web for the opposition batters to fall into, has turned into the designer of Rajasthan Royals' IPL jersey. The IPL outfit has released a comical clip that showcases how Chahal turned into an artist, held the brush and took to canvas to come up with the official matchday jersey of RR. However, as the video progressed the major suspense unfurled.

Also Read | 'Rishtey main hum tumhare CAPTAIN lagte hai, NAAM hai Pandya': Hardik

Yuzvendra Chahal's designed RR matchday jersey gets rejected 

On the ground, they may be inconsistent, but when it comes to social media, Rajasthan Royals' game has always been of top level. With less than three weeks left at the start of the IPL 2024 season, the idolized franchises are busy revealing their official jersey for the upcoming tournament. While Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and Royal Challengers Bangalore, may don the same outfit as their respective women's sides are currently brandishing in the WPL 2024, other teams are also making their stride in the same aspect and displaying their official jerseys. 

Rajasthan Royals tried to have fun with the drill and hence delivered a clip on the same subject featuring none other than Yuzvendra Chahal. The video represents, Chahal, designing RR's new matchday jersey. He comes up with a colorful finished product and goes out to ask other people for their opinion on the same. Chahal's artistic body of work does not get ideal feedback and at the end of the day, the official merchandise gets handed to him. Here's the comical clip that came from the Rajasthan Royals' social media platforms.

Also Read | 'Gambhir got carried away. Kohli didn't like it': Naveen changes tune

Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2024

In the IPL 2024 mini-auction that took place in December 2023, Rajasthan Royals roped in the services of Rovman Powell, Shubman Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Thus, they made some decent recruitment and further solidified their squad. 

Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan (from LSG).

Published March 4th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

