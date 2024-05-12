Advertisement

In a series of unfortunate events, the Zimbabwean team missed a straightforward run-out opportunity against Bangladesh during the 4th T20I match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday, May 10. Despite the mishap, the hosts clinched a narrow victory by 5 runs, securing a commanding 4-0 lead in the 5-match T20I series.

In a crucial moment during the penultimate ball of Bangladesh's innings, Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani delivered a deceptive slower ball to Tanvir Islam. As Islam attempted a quick single, Muzarabani missed the opportunity to run out Mustafizur Rahman, who was batting at the other end.

Zimbabwe player's comical run out attempt

Despite the ball reaching the third man, Mustafizur Rahman was caught off-guard, attempting a risky second run. However, Zimbabwe's fielder, Jonathon Campbell, fumbled while attempting to collect the throw, missing the chance to dislodge the bails and run out Rahman. The blunder left both the Zimbabwean players and commentators in disbelief.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh's opener Tanzid Hasan showcased a fine display of batting, scoring a brisk 52 off 37 balls, forming a formidable 101-run partnership with Soumya Sarkar. However, Bangladesh's momentum faltered in the death overs, resulting in a total of 143 runs, with Rahman being caught by Muzarabani on the penultimate delivery.

Despite a modest target, Zimbabwe struggled in their chase due to Bangladesh's stellar bowling performance. Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman were the standout bowlers, picking up 4 and 3 wickets respectively, ultimately restricting Zimbabwe to 138 runs.

Bangladesh will now look to secure a clean sweep in the series as they host Zimbabwe for the 5th T20I clash on May 12 in Mirpur.