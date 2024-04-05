Advertisement

Hyderabad: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans following Thala’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) are known for their madness for their icon. On Friday, at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad, a venue for the T-20 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the crazy fan wave that turned up at the stadium to watch the cricket match broke the iron barricade put up by the police at gate number-4 after they were denied entry inside the stadium. Following the breaking of the barricade by the impatient fans, a scuffle broke out between the police and the cricket lovers outside the stadium triggering a major havoc.

After the incident, the more security personnel along with senior police officials arrived at the spot and somehow controlled the fan.

As per sources, the cricket fans alleged that they were not allowed to enter the stadium even after they were having valid tickets. After the denial of the entry, the fans got angry and started protesting against the security personnel deployed at the gate number-4 of the stadium.

The angry fans pushed the barricades near the gate and broke them, following which an argument and scuffle also broke out between the police and the spectators.

A few videos of the incident were also captured which later went viral on social media.

