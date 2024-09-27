sb.scorecardresearch
Dak Prescott throws 2 TD passes and Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants, 20-15

Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys taunted the Giants yet again, winning 20-15 on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory over New York and 14th in 15 games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants
Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants | Image: AP
