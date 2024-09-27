Published 14:33 IST, September 27th 2024
Dak Prescott throws 2 TD passes and Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants, 20-15
Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys taunted the Giants yet again, winning 20-15 on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory over New York and 14th in 15 games.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes against the New York Giants during the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:33 IST, September 27th 2024