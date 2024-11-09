Published 00:02 IST, November 9th 2024
Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery on hamstring and return this season, Jerry Jones says
Dak Prescott wants to avoid surgery so the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys can play again this season after tearing a hamstring , owner Jerry Jones said Friday.Jones confirmed on his radio show that Prescott's hamstring was partially torn off the bone, a condition known as partial avulsion.
- SportFit
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dak Prescott | Image: Associated Press
