Darvish throws 6 strong innings, Merrill and Profar homer as the Padres beat the Astros 3-1

Yu Darvish had his best outing since being sidelined for more than three months, and rookie Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar homered as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night.