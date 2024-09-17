Published 11:12 IST, September 17th 2024
Darvish throws 6 strong innings, Merrill and Profar homer as the Padres beat the Astros 3-1
Yu Darvish had his best outing since being sidelined for more than three months, and rookie Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar homered as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Keith hits 2-run homer | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:12 IST, September 17th 2024