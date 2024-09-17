sb.scorecardresearch
  Darvish throws 6 strong innings, Merrill and Profar homer as the Padres beat the Astros 3-1

Published 11:12 IST, September 17th 2024

Darvish throws 6 strong innings, Merrill and Profar homer as the Padres beat the Astros 3-1

Yu Darvish had his best outing since being sidelined for more than three months, and rookie Jackson Merrill and Jurickson Profar homered as the San Diego Padres beat the AL West-leading Houston Astros 3-1 on Monday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Keith hits 2-run homer
Keith hits 2-run homer | Image: AP
