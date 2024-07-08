Published 10:29 IST, July 8th 2024
Davis Thompson wins John Deere Classic with record score; Ewen Ferguson wins in Germany
Davis Thompson won his first PGA Tour title Sunday with a a 7-under 64 to set the 72-hole scoring record at the John Deere Classic and leave all the drama to second place. He opened with five birdies in six holes, stretched his lead to six shots and ended up winning by four strokes,
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Davis Thompson | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:29 IST, July 8th 2024