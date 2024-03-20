×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Decision to cancel 2026 Commonwealth Games in Australia based on “overstated” cost estimates

Victoria's Auditor-General’s Office on Wednesday said agencies failed to work together to give “frank, full and timely advice” to the government.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Daniel Andrews
Premier of Australia’s Victoria state Daniel Andrews addresses the media during his daily televised press conference in Melbourne, Australia | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An inquiry into the Australian state of Victoria's decision to cancel its planned hosting of the 2026 Commonwealth Games said it cost the state 589 million Australian dollars ($385 million) and the price estimate that resulted in it being shelved was “overstated and not transparent.”

Victoria's Auditor-General’s Office on Wednesday said agencies failed to work together to give “frank, full and timely advice” to the government before it decided to host the games.

Advertisement

“The total cost of the games to Victorians is over $589 million,” the office said in a report. “This waste would have been avoided."

In 2022 the Labor government led by then-Premier Daniel Andrews agreed to host the 2026 Games in regional cities in Victoria at an expected cost of about A$2.6 billion ($1.7 billion). But it pulled out in July 2023 after saying the figure had blown out to A$6.9 billion ($4.5 billion), and instead had to pay compensation to the Commonwealth Games Association for breaking the contract.

Advertisement

Craig Phillips, CEO of Commonwealth Games Australia, was even more critical in a statement following the release of the inquiry findings.

The report “confirms the gross exaggeration of costs detailed by the then premier when he made the decision to cancel the 2026 Commonwealth Games,” Phillips said.

Advertisement

“While the initial budget was unrealistically low, the updated figure was overblown by ignoring and effectively double-counting a $1 billion contingency fund for industrial action and cost blowouts.”

Despite media reports that other countries — or even other states in Australia — were interested in picking up hosting of the 2026 event — the multi-sports games which include countries of the former British Commonwealth and held every four years remain in limbo.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC16 Pooja Ceremony

a minute ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a minute ago
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

2 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

4 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

9 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

10 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

10 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

12 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

13 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

18 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

23 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

24 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

25 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

28 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

33 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

35 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo