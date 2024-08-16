sb.scorecardresearch
  • Delhi HC Restores Mandate Of IOA Ad Hoc Panel On Plea Seeking Stay On WFI's Functioning

Published 17:20 IST, August 16th 2024

Delhi HC Restores Mandate Of IOA Ad Hoc Panel On Plea Seeking Stay On WFI's Functioning

While passing the interim order on the plea by celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, Justice Sachin Datta said it was open to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) re-constituting the committee.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi HC on WFI plea
Delhi HC on WFI plea | Image: Unsplash/X/Screengrab
