sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | PM Modi in Poland | US Elections | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Delhi Police Has Withdrawn Security of Women Who Will Testify Against Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

Published 20:51 IST, August 22nd 2024

Delhi Police Has Withdrawn Security of Women Who Will Testify Against Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat

The CAS had turned down Vinesh's joint silver medal plea by saying that it is an athlete's responsibility to maintain her weight before her bouts.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
As Vinesh Phogat broke down, she was consoled by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik
As Vinesh Phogat broke down, she was consoled by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:31 IST, August 22nd 2024