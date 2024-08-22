Published 20:51 IST, August 22nd 2024
Delhi Police Has Withdrawn Security of Women Who Will Testify Against Brij Bhushan: Vinesh Phogat
The CAS had turned down Vinesh's joint silver medal plea by saying that it is an athlete's responsibility to maintain her weight before her bouts.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
As Vinesh Phogat broke down, she was consoled by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:31 IST, August 22nd 2024