sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win

Published 23:52 IST, August 28th 2024

Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win

Priyansh Arya and captain Ayush Badoni's blistering 117-run partnership off 51 balls, helped South Delhi Superstarz defeat Central Delhi Kings.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win over Central Delhi Kings
Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win over Central Delhi Kings | Image: special arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:52 IST, August 28th 2024