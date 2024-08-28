Published 23:52 IST, August 28th 2024
Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win
Priyansh Arya and captain Ayush Badoni's blistering 117-run partnership off 51 balls, helped South Delhi Superstarz defeat Central Delhi Kings.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Delhi Premier League T20: Badoni, Arya, Rathi guide South Delhi Superstarz to dominant 122-run win over Central Delhi Kings | Image: special arrangement
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:52 IST, August 28th 2024