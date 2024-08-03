sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:13 IST, August 3rd 2024

Denied spot in Paris by the Dutch Olympic committee, Dewi Weber leads the Portland Classic

Denied a spot in Paris because the Dutch Olympic committee didn't think she was good enough to contend, Dewi Weber shot a 10-under 62 on Friday to take the second-round lead in the Portland Classic.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
10:13 IST, August 3rd 2024