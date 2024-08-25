sb.scorecardresearch
  • Denied Visa, Pakistan's Billiards And Snooker Association Lodges Complaint

Published 18:10 IST, August 25th 2024

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has lodged a formal complaint with the sport's world governing body and the organisers after their squad was denied visas by the Indian High Commission for the IBSF U-18 and U-21 World Championships, which began in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint | Image: PTI
