Published 18:10 IST, August 25th 2024
Denied Visa, Pakistan's Billiards And Snooker Association Lodges Complaint
The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association has lodged a formal complaint with the sport's world governing body and the organisers after their squad was denied visas by the Indian High Commission for the IBSF U-18 and U-21 World Championships, which began in Bengaluru on Saturday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Denied visa, Pakistan's sports body lodges complaint | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
18:10 IST, August 25th 2024