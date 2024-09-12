sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations, says lawsuit was a surprise; Plans to play Sunday

Published 12:19 IST, September 12th 2024

Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations, says lawsuit was a surprise; Plans to play Sunday

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said he was surprised by the latest civil lawsuit filed against him by a woman who alleges he sexually assaulted her four years ago.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson responds to questions during a news conference after the team's NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

12:19 IST, September 12th 2024