Despite Internal Challenges Within IOA, Commitment to Host 2036 Olympics Remains Steadfast: PT Usha
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Tuesday insisted that its commitment to host the 2036 Summer Games "remained steadfast" despite the "internal challenges" her organisation has been facing due to her feud with the Executive Council members.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IOA chief PT Usha | Image: PTI
23:06 IST, November 5th 2024