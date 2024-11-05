sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Wikipedia | Elon Musk | India vs Canada | US Elections |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Despite Internal Challenges Within IOA, Commitment to Host 2036 Olympics Remains Steadfast: PT Usha

Published 23:06 IST, November 5th 2024

Despite Internal Challenges Within IOA, Commitment to Host 2036 Olympics Remains Steadfast: PT Usha

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha on Tuesday insisted that its commitment to host the 2036 Summer Games "remained steadfast" despite the "internal challenges" her organisation has been facing due to her feud with the Executive Council members.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
IOA chief PT Usha
IOA chief PT Usha | Image: PTI
Advertisement

23:06 IST, November 5th 2024