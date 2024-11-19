sb.scorecardresearch
  • DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship Tees Off With 110 Women Golfers

Published 18:09 IST, November 19th 2024

DGC Ladies Amateur Open Golf Championship Tees Off With 110 Women Golfers

Among the participants, 22 women will be competing for the title in the main open championship. This year's field includes several prominent names in amateur golf, including rising stars Mayali Kashyap, Ayesha Gupta, Yogya Bhalla, and Bhavya Mann.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Indian golfer Gaurika Bishnoi
Indian golfer Gaurika Bishnoi | Image: ANI/X
