Published 11:38 IST, August 16th 2024
Dhruv Sitwala marches into quarterfinals of Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship
National champion and three-time Asian Championship winner Dhruv Sitwala defeated Ashok Shandilya 524-457 to move into the quarterfinals of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Thursday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pankaj Advani | Image: PTI
