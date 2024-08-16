Published 11:38 IST, August 16th 2024

Dhruv Sitwala marches into quarterfinals of Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship

National champion and three-time Asian Championship winner Dhruv Sitwala defeated Ashok Shandilya 524-457 to move into the quarterfinals of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Thursday.