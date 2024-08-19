sb.scorecardresearch
Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte aggravates sprained ankle in loss at Tampa Bay

Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte aggravated his sprained left ankle when he checked his swing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.Marte was out of the starting lineup after being the designated hitter Saturday following a three-game absence.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Ketel Marte
Ketel Marte | Image: AP
