Published 14:42 IST, August 19th 2024
Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte aggravates sprained ankle in loss at Tampa Bay
Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte aggravated his sprained left ankle when he checked his swing Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.Marte was out of the starting lineup after being the designated hitter Saturday following a three-game absence.
Associated Press Television News
Ketel Marte | Image: AP
