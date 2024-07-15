Published 14:27 IST, July 15th 2024
Diego Botin steers Spain to SailGP’s $2M championship against heavyweights Slingsby and Burling
Spain’s Diego Botin stunned heavyweights Tom Slingsby of Australia and Peter Burling of New Zealand by brilliantly steering Los Gallos to victory in SailGP’s $2 million, winner-take-all Grand Final on San Francisco Bay on Sunday.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Sail GP | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
14:27 IST, July 15th 2024