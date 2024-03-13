×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Diksha set to tee off at the Epson Tour in the United States

Diksha Dagar, coming off a pair of top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour (LET), has decided to stay on in the United States for some exposure on the Epson Tour, the second rung of competition below the LPGA.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Golf
Golf | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Diksha Dagar, coming off a pair of top-10 finishes on the Ladies European Tour (LET), has decided to stay on in the United States for some exposure on the Epson Tour, the second rung of competition below the LPGA.

Diksha, who was tied eighth in Tampa, Florida last week, will tee off at the IOA Golf Classic, the USD 200,000 Epson Tour event, this week.

Advertisement

"The idea is to get more exposure," said her father, Narender Dagar, who is also her coach, mentor and caddie.

The 54-hole event will be played at the Par-71 course in Longwood.

Advertisement

The IOA Golf Classic, started in 2013, will also be played in Florida where Diksha played the Aramco Team Series event last week. That event was part of the LET Tour.

Late last year, Diksha missed getting into the LPGA through the Q-Series, but has status on the Epson Tour, after finishing T-51 in the Q-School.

Advertisement

In the last two years, Diksha has picked up two Ladies European Tour titles besides coming close to adding more, including the Hero Women's Indian Open last year.

In 2023, Diksha picked up 10 Top-10 finishes, including her second win at the Czech Ladies Open on the LET.

Advertisement

She closed the year in third place on the LET, a position that should have got her a card to the LPGA. But the LPGA changed the earlier decision and the criteria was put off.

In 2024, Diksha has already got two Top-10s and a Top-20 in Kenya on the LET and is looking at another strong season and the Majors. In 2023, she finished T-21 at the AIG Women, which was the best by an Indian woman golfer in a Major.

Advertisement

Diksha, a gold medallist in the Deaf Olympics, has also played for India at the Tokyo Summer Olympics and is on track for another shot at the Paris Olympics.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 23:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

an hour ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

9 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

9 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

9 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

9 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

9 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

9 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

10 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

13 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

13 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

15 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

a day ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

a day ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

a day ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India celebrates as Modi govt delivers on CAA promise

    The Debatean hour ago

  2. 3 Killed After Portion of Scaffolding at 24-Storey Building Collapsed

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Mumbai Crime: 63-Year-Old Woman Found Murdered, Servant Missing

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. Man Critically Injured As Mortar Shell Explodes in JK's Samba District

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Orlando School Lockdown Ends Amid Reports of Suspicious Person

    Worldan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo