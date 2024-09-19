sb.scorecardresearch
  • Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich

Published 22:56 IST, September 19th 2024

Dinamo Zagreb fires coach two days after 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich

Two days after a 9-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, Dinamo Zagreb fired coach Sergej Jakirović on Thursday.The Croatian champion said in a statement Jakirović’s assistant Sandro Perković will take over as the interim coach.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dinamo's head coach Sergej Jakirović
Dinamo's head coach Sergej Jakirović | Image: AP
