Published 14:18 IST, August 17th 2024

Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.It's the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
14:18 IST, August 17th 2024