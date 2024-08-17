Published 14:18 IST, August 17th 2024
Dodgers place Glasnow on IL with right elbow tendinitis
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with right elbow tendinitis.It's the second IL stint this season for the 31-year-old right-hander.
Teoscar Hernández, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, poses for photos with the winner's trophy after the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas | Image: AP
