Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Double Paralympics gold winner Devendra Jhajharia files nomination papers for PCI president's post

Jhajharia won the world championships gold in 2013 and a silver in 2015 (both F46 category) as well as a silver in the Asian Para Games in 2014.

Press Trust Of India
Indian Paralympian Athlete Devendra Jhanjhariya
Devendra Jhajharia | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the president's post in the March 9 elections of the national body.

The 42-year-old Jhajharia had won a gold medal each in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category. The javelin thrower also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Advertisement

Jhajharia won the world championships gold in 2013 and a silver in 2015 (both F46 category) as well as a silver in the Asian Para Games in 2014.

"With encouragement from my well wishers and with an aim to work for the betterment of para sports and para athletes, I filed my nomination papers for the post of president of Paralympic Committee of India," Jhajharia said.

Advertisement

"I have been a representative of para athletes in the PCI for the last four years but many well wishers want me to lead the PCI now, so I am here as a candidate for the top post," he told PTI.

Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers for the PCI elections.

Advertisement

Jhajharia has many firsts to his name. He is the lone Padma Bhushan award winner (2022) among the para athletes, besides being the lone Indian double Paralympics gold medallist. He was awarded Khel Ratna in 2017. He was earlier conferred with the Arjuna Award (2004) and Padma Shri (2012).

The PCI elections will be held for the posts of president, two vice-presidents, secretary general, treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive committee members. 

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

an hour ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

5 hours ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

5 hours ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

6 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

19 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

19 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

20 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

20 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

20 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

20 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

20 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

a day ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

a day ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 2 Held in Connection With Murder of 15-Year-Old E-Rickshaw Driver

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai set 162-run target for Warriorz

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. This Is How Anupam Kher First Met Late Actor Satish Kaushik in 1975

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  4. Calcutta HC Allows Fact-Finding Team to Visit Sandeshkhali on March 1

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Dulquer Salmaan’s Kaantha To Be Shot In Black And White?

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo