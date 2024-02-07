Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

eTigers set for AFC eAsian Cup showdown, to face Uzbekistan in opening clash

India have been drawn in Group B alongside Uzbekistan and Syria. While Australia had also been drawn into the same group, but they had earlier withdrawn.

Republic Sports Desk
eFootball team
eFootball team | Image:AIFF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Indian eFootball National Team is set to participate in the AFC eAsian Cup 2023, after being invited to participate in the tournament organised in conjunction with the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023.

India have been drawn in Group B alongside Uzbekistan and Syria. While Australia had also been drawn into the same group, they had earlier withdrawn from the competition.

Advertisement

The eTigers will play Uzbekistan and Syria, on February 1 and 2, at 5.30 pm and 4.30 pm IST, respectively. Each matchup will consist of two games played consecutively in a 2v2 format. Each team will consist of three players, the three donning the India jersey in the eAC23 being Hemanth Krishna Kommu (Andhra Pradesh), Ibrahim Gulrez (Karnataka), and Charanjot Singh (Chandigarh).

Kommu and Gulrez have made it to the team as the winning members of the 2v2 selection trials, while Charanjot made it by winning the 1v1 trials. The matches will be played on the Playstation 5 console.

Advertisement

The teams that finish in the top two positions in each group, along with the four (out of six) best third-placed teams will make it to the knockout rounds. The Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final will be held in a best-of-three format on February 4 and 5, 2024.

The eAC23 matches will be streamed live on the AFC’s social media platforms including but not limited to the AFC Asian Cup YouTube channel, as well as theafcdotcom YouTube channel.

Advertisement

India’s eAC23 matches:

February 1: India vs Uzbekistan, Uzbekistan vs India; 5.30 pm IST

Advertisement

February 2: Syria vs India, India vs Syria; 4.30 pm IST

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 21:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Siddaramaiah, 135 Karnataka Cong MLAs Protest in Delhi

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: Will Lionel Messi play?

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. India to the World: CouponzGuru's International Expansion Journey

    Initiatives20 minutes ago

  4. Furniture in Fashion: Elevate Your Living Spaces

    Initiatives26 minutes ago

  5. J&K Police Thwart Human Trafficking Attempt: 2 Bangladeshi Girls Rescued

    India News27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement