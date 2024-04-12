Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with prominent gamers of the country to discuss the future of the gaming community. The meeting was attended by Animesh Agrawal (8 Bit Thug), Naman Mathur (Mortal), Mithilesh Patankar (Mythpat), Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming), Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht (Gamerfleet). It is estimated that there are currently between 450 to 550 million players in India.

PM Modi engages with Gaming community of India

During the meeting, the Prime Minister engaged in a fruitful conversation with the gamers about the future of esports. According to their Instagram accounts, Agarwal and Patankar found the discussion to be enlightening and were impressed by the Prime Minister's ambitious vision to revolutionize gaming in India.

"Engaging in a fruitful conversation with the Prime Minister about the future of esports was enlightening. His ambitious vision promises to revolutionize gaming in India," shared Agarwal and Patankar on their Instagram accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with top Indian Gamers



PM Modi also tried his hand at a few games. pic.twitter.com/QT11YwOZfp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

A short video shared by ANI on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the Prime Minister discussing the difference between "gaming and gambling" with the young gamers. He also highlighted the opportunities for girls in the gaming industry and even played VR and mobile games with them. According to a report by IANS, the Indian gaming industry generated $3.1 billion in revenue in FY23, marking a 19% growth from the previous year's $2.6 billion. This growth is a testament to the increasing popularity and potential of the gaming industry in India.

In an Instagram post, Payal Dhare wrote, “An honor to be the only female gamer at the table, discussing the future of esports, gaming and content creation with PM Narendra Modi. Thank you for recognizing our voices and paving the way for inclusivity in this industry. Dreams turned into reality today!”

As per Invest India, the online gaming segment is the fourth-largest segment of the Indian Media & Entertainment sector.

Animesh Agrawal also wrote on Instagram: “Thank you for being part of an extraordinary moment! We recently had an insightful discussion with the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi about the esports industry. His vision is set to revolutionize gaming in India! A detailed video is on its way, so stay tuned for an exclusive into this game-changing conversation. Get ready to be amazed!”

Naman Mathur stated: “His (PM Narendra Modi) visionary outlook is poised to revolutionize gaming in India! Stay tuned for an exclusive video capturing this game-changing discussion. Get ready to be amazed and feel proud!”



