Advertisement

Bonge Ganesh from the 61st Cavalry Regiment topped the selection trials for inclusion in the national Tent Pegging along with four other riders, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), announced on Thursday.

Ganesh scored 212 points out of 216 in a tremendous show of grit, skill and focus and was followed by Ganesh Warkhade (205.5), who was the only other rider to return with 200-plus score in the trials.

Advertisement

Former National champion Surendra (197) and Abhishek (196.5) took the third and fourth positions, respectively. Mohammed Rafik, who finished fifth with a score of 185.5 was selected as reserve member.

This five-member team will represent India at all the upcoming international events, the first being a friendly event in Kazan, Russia from June 18-21

Advertisement

"This five-member team will be the National Tent Pegging team till next NEC Tent Pegging, which will be held in March 2025. The next World Cup will be held in 2026 and we will prepare for the Qualifiers. This team will be given all the required support to prepare for the Qualifiers this year," EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh said. “The top two riders will compete in the invitational event set to be held in Russia."

EFI had called top-10 riders from the recent National Championships in Chandigarh for the trials for the purpose of picking the national team.

Advertisement

The riders competed in Individual Lance, Individual Sword, Lemon and Peg and Ring and Peg events over two rounds each.