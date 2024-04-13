×

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 15:15 IST

'Complete stupidity': AFI President's verdict on Neeraj Chopra throw controversy in China

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla has slammed the Asian Games 2022 management over their poor umpiring in the Javelin Throw event.

Reported by: Saksham Nagar
Neeraj Chopra, Asian Games 2022, Asiad
Indian Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has chat with officials after his first throw was unmeasured (Image: Sony Liv) | Image:self
Indian Javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra once again made the country proud and won a gold medal in the 2023 edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, it was not easy for Neeraj to defend his Asiad gold as due to the mismanagement of the officials at the Asian Games 2022 in China, the measurement of his first throw was not measured due to a technical glitch. Though, later Neeraj achieved a throw of 88.88 and won the gold for the country. 

3 things you need to know 

  • This was Neeraj Chopra's second consecutive gold at the Asian Games 
  • Neeraj Chopra won a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 
  • Apart from Neeraj, India's Kishore Jena also won the silver medal at the Asian Games 2022 

AFI chief slams Asiad officials over mismanagement in the Javelin throw event 

The Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla in an exclusive chat with Republic World has slammed the officials over the mismanagement in the Javelin throw event of the 2022 Asian Games. Adille Sumariwalla said: 

We asked what is the measurement of the first throw, which they didn't put out. We asked Neeraj, 'What is happening? he said they didn't measure, then we said, how? they didn't have any answer to it. We told Neeraj to keep fighting and not stop the competition till you don't get your throw measured. They tried to look for the mark and eventually, it was the athletes and Neeraj who were warming down, the compromise we reached them was that they would give Neeraj an extra throw. This is bizarre, something like this can never ever happen even at a school competition. I can't believe that something like this can happen, it is just crazy. 

During the conversation, Samariwalla was asked regarding, were the Indian athletes had been targeted by the Chinese at the Asian Games. Replying to the question, he said: 

It is a possibility but I would say it is either complete stupidity and incompetence or there is targetting, there is a very fine line between it, and one really doesn't know because we made a lot of things in process and it is a very very poor quality of officiating at the games. 

Check the full interview here: 

Can India cross the 100-medal mark? 

India are currently sitting at the fourth position in the Asian Games 2022 medals tally with a total of 86 medals. India has already improved their previous best performance of winning 70 medals in the Asiad and now are aiming to cross the 100 medal mark. India is expected to win quite more medals before the end of the multi-sport Asian event and can easily cross the 100-medal mark. 

Published October 5th, 2023 at 19:27 IST

