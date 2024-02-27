Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Empowered by TOPS, archer Mrinal Chauhan overcomes financial hurdles, wins silver at KIUG 2023

Mrinal Chauhan clinched the Recurve men silver medal in his maiden appearance at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Ashtalakshmi 2023.

Republic Sports Desk
Mrinal Chauhan
Mrinal Chauhan | Image:Special Arrangement
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mrinal Chauhan clinched the Recurve men silver medal in his maiden appearance at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) Ashtalakshmi 2023, marking a significant milestone in an arduous journey that receive a boost thanks to the transformative power of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

Born into a humble family where his father manages a stationery shop and mother is a homemaker, Chauhan’s early struggles were intensified by the high costs associated with archery equipment. But timely support through the TOP Scheme, a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) to support athletes across the nation, not only liberated the 20-year-old from financial burden but also allowed him to channel his energy solely towards honing his skills at the esteemed Tata Archery Academy in Jamshedpur.

Advertisement

“TOPS has lifted our financial burden and it has allowed me to dream bigger, aim higher, and believe that nothing is impossible. Now, I don’t have to dependent on my father for my financial needs as I get stipend every month.

“Moreover, the provision of quality equipment and the freedom to practice anywhere, courtesy of this exceptional scheme, enables me to dedicate myself entirely to enhancing my skills as an athlete,” Chauhan said.

Advertisement

In the last few years, Chauhan bagged a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup in Colombia and participated in Archery World Cup in Paris and World Archery Championships in Berlin. He was also the fourth member of the Indian recurve team, which secured silver in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

In his maiden KIUG appearance, Chauhan not only aimed to prove his mettle but also viewed the competition as vital preparation for the upcoming trials leading to the Paris Olympics qualification events.

Advertisement

 “In my debut at the KIUG, I arrived with the intent to push my limits and gauge my capabilities. I was well aware that participating in archery in Shillong would be a formidable challenge, given the city’s unpredictable and windy weather conditions. Additionally, the event served as a valuable practice ground for me, offering a crucial opportunity to refine my skills in preparation for the upcoming trials,” added the 20-year-old, whose ultimate aim is to win a medal for India at the Olympics and booking a Paris Games berth is his current focus.

Reflecting on his experience at KIUG, he said, “The overall organisation of the event was nothing short of brilliant, providing athletes with exceptional facilities that truly underscored the commitment to fostering sporting excellence.”

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 23:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

22 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

an hour ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

5 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

7 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

7 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

7 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

7 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

7 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

7 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

7 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

7 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

7 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

7 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

7 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

7 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Yami Gautam Had Full Faith In Article 370: There's No Propaganda In It

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Diljit Dosanjh Shares BTS Moments From Crew With Kareena Kapoor In Tow

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Ram Charan's Game Changer Release Date To Be Unveiled On This Date?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Ancient History-inspired Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

    Galleries17 minutes ago

  5. Hardik Pandya returns to competitive cricket with a BANG

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo