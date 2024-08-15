sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:58 IST, August 15th 2024

Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says

The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven’t announced the trade.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
