Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots, AP source says
The New England Patriots have traded four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the teams haven’t announced the trade.
Falcons acquire 4-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon from Patriots | Image: AP
