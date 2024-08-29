Published 00:34 IST, August 29th 2024
Falcons have high expectations after 6 straight losing seasons
After six straight losing seasons, owner Arthur Blank spent heavily and expects nothing less than a return to the playoffs. The Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith after he failed to turn things around during his three-year stint.
