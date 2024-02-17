English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Farmers' agitation: Shotgun shooters sweat over Olympic selection trials in Patiala

More than 150 shotgun shooters are sweating over their participation in crucial national Olympic trials later this month in Patiala in the wake of the farmers' agitation and the restrictions imposed on inter-state travel.

Press Trust Of India
Shotgun Shooter
Bhowneesh Mendiratta | Image:NRAI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

More than 150 shotgun shooters are sweating over their participation in crucial national Olympic trials later this month in Patiala in the wake of the farmers' agitation and the restrictions imposed on inter-state travel.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has convened two meetings but they have not yet altered the venue or the dates for the third selection trials because of several issues, including a "packed calendar" and the impending "announcement of the general elections".

Advertisement

The scores in the selection trials, to be held at the Moti Bagh Gun Club Ranges in Patiala from February 25 to March 2, "will be considered for selection of teams for Paris Olympic Games", an NRAI statement had said on January 22.

Several shotgun shooters PTI spoke to said carrying arms and ammunition by road will be a nightmare. Besides, airfares to Chandigarh have gone through the roof because borders have been sealed due to the farmers' agitation.

Advertisement

NRAI secretary-general Sultan Singh when asked if the federation will be able to organise the trials in Patiala given the circumstances said, "That is a very difficult question. But do we have an option, considering the (shooting) calendar, elections... I'm running against the wall." On whether the trials could be shifted to the Jagatpura range in Jaipur or the Karni Singh range in Delhi, he said the Tughlakabad range would be an issue because of the upcoming Para Shooting World Cup from March 6-15.

The Para Shooting World Cup at the Karni Singh Ranges has 24 Paris Paralympic quota places up for grabs and 500 para shooters from 52 countries are competing.

Advertisement

"If I shift it (trials) anywhere else, then the northern people have a problem going to south (India) and south people have a problem going to north (India). Shooters in Chandigarh will then ask, 'how do we reach Jaipur'," said Singh.

"We've already had two meetings, but what is the solution? I can't even postpone the trials because of a packed calender, and if the elections are announced, then the code of conduct will also come into play... then there can be no shipment of ammunition, no weapons can be carried," he added.

Advertisement

"We are totally seized of the matter, but we have no choice," he said. "I am more than welcome to any suggestions that might come up," he added.

However, a top shooter told PTI on condition of anonymity that both Jaipur and even the shooting range in Bhopal would be better options compared to Patiala given the scenario.

Advertisement

"The paramilitary forces at the borders will ask for a whole lot of documents... for what purpose we are carrying such large quantities of arms and ammunition. Then, the flights to Chandigarh have become very expensive as people are avoiding roads," he said.

Another shooter said, several shooters recently travelled by road to Bhopal for the second round of Olympic selection trials.

Advertisement

"Besides, when the NRAI talks about shooters from the south, that is only a miniscule number and they also mostly reside and train in Delhi. Most of the shotgun shooters are from Delhi and adjoining areas. So where is the problem to shift the venue," he said.

Another shooter said, the code of conduct that might come into force once the general elections are announced does not apply to sports shooters.

Advertisement

"We are exempted from depositing our weapons we use for sports purposes. I have never heard of shooting sports activity getting affected due the code of conduct," he added.

A trap shooter added that the Para World Cup commences on March 6 at the Karni Singh range here, while the Olympic selection trials conclude in Patiala on March 2.

Advertisement

"Why can't we have the trials in Delhi itself where there are far better lodging and boarding facilities and our trials will end much before the Para World Cup begins," he said. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

10 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Kapoor Calls The Night Manager A ‘Milestone’ In His Career

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran

    Defence11 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo