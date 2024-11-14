sb.scorecardresearch
  • FIFA eWorld Cup’s Latest Title eFootball To Feature At India’s Biggest Gaming Festival Dreamhack

Published 22:29 IST, November 14th 2024

FIFA eWorld Cup’s Latest Title eFootball To Feature At India’s Biggest Gaming Festival Dreamhack

Following its recent inclusion in the FIFAe World Cup, eFootball, the football simulation game is all set to feature at DreamHack India 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
22:29 IST, November 14th 2024